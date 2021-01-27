Bill MacKay & Nathan Bowles – “Joy Ride”

New Music January 27, 2021 By Chris DeVille

Bill MacKay is an acoustic guitar maestro from Chicago specializing in florid improvisational works and traditional folk balladry. Nathan Bowles is an Appalachian folk virtuoso from Durham known for his masterful work on the banjo, drums, and a number of other instruments. Together they’re releasing a new album called Keys through Drag City this spring. Lead single “Joy Ride” is a lovely bluegrass-adjacent rambler that lives up to its name. Listen below.

Keys is out 4/9 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.

