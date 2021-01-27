Watch Win Butler & Régine Chassagne Perform “Afterlife” For Climate Change Livestream

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne recently performed as part of the virtual livestream Make Earth Cool Again, which was held to promote the fight against climate change through the organization Arctic Basecamp. They did their Reflektor track “Afterlife,” an appropriately apocalyptic song for a potentially apocalyptic reality.

“We’re a Canadian band and our next door neighbor is not just the United States, it’s also the Arctic,” Butler said in the introduction to their pre-taped performance. “It’s really being affected by climate change, and I know everyone knows that, but I think we can make a difference if we work right now,”

The Make Earth Cool Again livestream also included appearances from Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas and was hosted by Rainn Wilson and Parisa Fitz Henley.

Here’s a clip from their performance via Arcade Fire Tube:

And here’s the full livestream, which is still ongoing: