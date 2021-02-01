New Comp Range Lights: A Relief Map Family & Friends Compilation Has Unreleased Wild Pink, Future Teens, & More

New Music February 1, 2021 11:44 AM By Chris DeVille

New Comp Range Lights: A Relief Map Family & Friends Compilation Has Unreleased Wild Pink, Future Teens, & More

New Music February 1, 2021 11:44 AM By Chris DeVille

Relief Map Records is a new independent label based in Western Massachusetts “specializing in limited edition pressings for artists of all kinds to emphasize the importance of non-passive listening.” They’re debuting today with a compilation called Range Lights: A Relief Map Family & Friends Compilation. All proceeds from the comp benefit Feeding America.

Range Lights features unreleased material from a smattering of indie and DIY artists including Future Teens, Ezra Cohen, Young Scum, Golf Lexapro, and many more. Of particular interest to me, though, is a previously unreleased Wild Pink song from 2015 called “Relationship” that Relief Map founder Jim Hewitt rightly compares to the 1975. Powered gleaming, punchy guitar chords and laced with saxophone, it finds John Ross at his most quotable, from “I’m pulling tinsel from the asshole of my cat” to “It’s scary what feels normal in no time” to “Can you take the train to Long Island? You can tell me your stories about Brand New.”

Stream and purchase the comp below.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Billy Vera & The Beaters’ “At This Moment”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Open Your Heart”

    16 hours ago

    SOPHIE Dead At 34

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Grimes Answers Questions About New Album, Parenting, Going To Mars

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest