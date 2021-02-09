Singles Only: 22 Great Songs By Artists Who Never Made An Album

Popular music always had eyes towards the full-length LP ever since the format was established. Initially the provenance of classical recordings, the idea of the album as the ideal musical format carried through to the postwar jazz era, the popularity of Broadway cast recordings, and any number of cocktail-party soundtracks where the hosts didn’t want to keep switching out 45s. The popularity of singles was largely parallel — ’50s and ’60s youths gravitated towards singles for reasons of portability and affordability, and even during the peak-album years from the ’70s through the ’90s, club culture and tastemaking DJs still kept the 12″ not only alive but vital. Still, the album’s continued to hold sway as The Important Format even well into the Spotify years.

But there are always complications when it comes to pitting the album vs. the single as a (false) binary decision. For some artists, cutting a couple singles can do a lot more to get their foot in the door than taking the time to concoct a full album’s worth of ideas. Others are constrained by budgets, reluctant labels, or any other industry pitfalls that torpedo up-and-comers. Others still are just accustomed to working in a singles genre that values DJ placement over commercial album sales. But there’s a remarkable tendency for artists who never released albums — even if their singles were hits — to find themselves put on the music history back-burner. Say what you will about the one-hit wonder status of A Flock of Seagulls, White Town, or Mims, at least they were able to take advantage of that one hit for a full-length.

So here’s a list of 22 of the best songs by artists who never took that leap to a full-length album. They might’ve released EPs. They could have enough great singles to fill a two-disc compilation. Or they had a one-and-done flash of promise that never led to bigger or better things. In setting a few guidelines — no supergroups, no bands best-known for members forming exponentially more famous bands, no micro-indie/private-press Numero Group-ready labels — I had to get a bit creative in what actually made the cut. My decision to represent as broad a spectrum of genres as possible — Philly soul, minimal wave, drum’n’bass — was also at least somewhat thwarted by some genres’ tendencies to go full-length no matter how C-tier a label’s act was. (Even underground metal prioritized albums over singles, and there are surprisingly few notable indie rock groups that only released singles.)

I also more or less opted for artists that didn’t have the same cultural impact as, say, Minor Threat or Derrick May (who’d’ve fit this list pretty well otherwise), because sometimes the thoroughly arbitrary nature of whether a single catches on or not has led to a lot of severely underrated and underheard gems. Granted, this selection of also-rans, never-weres, coulda-beens, and actually-doing-all-rights might seem a bit arbitrary at first glance — but then, so’s the record industry.