Flock Of Dimes – “Two”

Last year, Jenn Wasner released two EPs. One was Wye Oak’s No Horizon, their collaborative EP with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. The other saw the revival of her Flock Of Dimes solo moniker for the first time since the 2016 album If You See Me, Say Yes. That EP, Like So Much Desire, also coincided with her signing to Sub Pop; when we spoke to her last summer, she was in the process of recording a new Dimes full-length. Now she’s back with official news: The album is called Head Of Roses, and it’s out in April.

Wasner recorded the album with Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn in Chapel Hill. Sanborn isn’t the only friend to contribute to Head Of Roses. The album also features appearances from Meg Duffy, Bon Iver’s Matt McCaughan, Wasner’s Wye Oak bandmate Andy Stack, and Landlady’s Adam Schatz. A press release describes it as being about heartbreak, but having your heart broken at the same time as you’re breaking someone else’s. “Part of the journey for me has been learning to take responsibility for the parts of things that are mine, even when I’m in a lot of pain through some behavior or action of someone else,” Wasner said of the writing behind the album. “If I’m expecting to be forgiven for the things I’ve done and the choices I’ve made and the mistakes that I’ve made, it would be incredibly cowardly and hypocritical to not also do the work that’s required to forgive others the pain they caused me.”

Along with the announcement, Wasner has also shared a new single called “Two,” which comes with a video directed by Lola B. Pierson and Cricket Arrison. Here’s what Wasner had to say about the song and video:

“Two” is about trying to find a kind of balance between independence and interdependence, and the multitudes within ourselves. It’s about trying to reconcile the desire to maintain a sense of personal autonomy and freedom with the need to connect deeply with others. And it’s about struggling to feel at home in a body, and learning how to accept that the projection of self that you show to others will always be incomplete. I made this video with an incredible team of generous and talented people, including some very dear old friends. I think what we made captures the spirit of the song perfectly—the sense of delight and wonder at the absurd beauty of everyday life, and the true moments of spontaneous joy that can erupt in those rare moments when you catch a glimpse of yourself the way others see you.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “2 Heads”

02 “Price Of Blue”

03 “Two”

04 “Hard Way”

05 “Walking”

06 “Lightning”

07 “One More Hour”

08 “No Question”

09 “Awake For The Sunrise”

10 “Head Of Roses”

Head Of Roses is out 4/2 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.