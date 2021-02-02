Noods – “Donkey Kong”

The New York band Noods released their first EP in 2017, and they’ve been shaping their sound — a fuzzy take on indie-pop — since then. Bandleader Trish Dieudonne has a soft and intimate voice and a way of putting a whole lot of melody into conversational lyrics, and the band can do skittery post-punk pulse and twee jangle. They’re adaptable enough that their cover of the Internet’s “Come Over” does the original proud, and they’re sharp enough to write their own cover-worthy songs. This spring, they’ll release their debut album.

Noods’ first full-length is called Blush, and its first single, the luminous “Donkey Kong,” is about wanting to return to a situation that’s been over for a while. Dieudonne sings over a loping bassline and a ramshackle guitar, and there’s also a synth part that reminds me of the Lightning Seeds’ “Pure And Simple.” Guitarist Nick Seip directed the video, and it’s built around an idyllic rooftop-cookout hang. Check it out below.

Blush is out 4/16 on Get Better Records.