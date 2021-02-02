Nun Gun – “Stealth Empire” (Feat. Mark Stewart)

Nun Gun is a collaborative project between Lee Tesche and Ryan Mahan, one-half of the riotous Atlanta band Algiers, and visual artist Brad Feuerhelm. To accompany a book of Feuerhelm’s photography, Tesche and Mahan recorded an album influenced by Italian horror and exploitation films of the 60s and 70s. It’s called Mondo Decay and it’ll be out later this month. Today, they’re sharing “Stealth Empire” from it, which features vocals from the Pop Group’s Mark Stewart.

Here’s Tesche on the album and visuals:

Mondo Decay is a project devoted to the moment, contemplating the sins of the past, visited upon the future. In a continuation of the visual themes of the book, unpacking the problematic ideas presented in the Mondo film series and flipping the lens back onto the west, we wanted to make a video where Mark Stewart was the ghost of past, present and future. He haunts the upper echelons of the scrambled channels of your teenage cable box, pulling back the curtain on the dystopian present, imagining a parallel universe where Mark is Max Headroom.

Check out “Stealth Empire” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “The Spectre” (Feat. Michael Salu)

02 “Stealth Empire” (Feat. Mark Stewart)

03 “Beef Diet”

04 “Gold Mine” (Feat. ONO)

05 “More Viscous Than Dawn” (Feat. Luiza Prado)

06 “Excusable Homicide”

07 “On Neurath’s Boat” (Feat. Farbod Kokabi w/ Mourning [A] BLKstar)

08 “The Aesthetics Of Hunger”

09 “Under The Throne” (Feat. Sohail Daulatzai)

10 “Addio Zio Sam”

11 “I Used to Wear A Face” (Feat. Blake Butler)

12 “America Addio”

Mondo Decay is out 2/19. Pre-order it here.