Serj Tankian – “Elasticity”

New Music February 5, 2021 12:23 AM By James Rettig

Serj Tankian – “Elasticity”

New Music February 5, 2021 12:23 AM By James Rettig

System Of A Down returned with a pair of new songs late last year and the band’s Serj Tanikan has been working on new music of his own. Today, he’s announcing a new EP called Elasticity, which will be out in March, made up of songs he made while SOAD were contemplating making a new album.

“When I conceived possibly doing another record with the guys from System of a Down a few years back, I started working on a set of songs that I arranged in rock format for that purpose,” he said in a press release. “As we weren’t able to see eye to eye on the vision going forward with an SOAD album, I decided to release these songs under my moniker.”

Check out the EP’s title track and lead single below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Elasticity”
02 “Your Mom”
03 “Rumi”
04 “How Many Times?”
05 “Electric Yerevan”

The Elasticity EP is out 3/19 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Open Your Heart”

    4 days ago

    Weezer & Foo Fighters, Last Alt-Rockers Standing

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Black Country, New Road For The First Time

    3 days ago

    Morgan Wallen Apologizes For Yelling Racial Slur, Country Radio Pulls Him From Rotation

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest