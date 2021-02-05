Serj Tankian – “Elasticity”

System Of A Down returned with a pair of new songs late last year and the band’s Serj Tanikan has been working on new music of his own. Today, he’s announcing a new EP called Elasticity, which will be out in March, made up of songs he made while SOAD were contemplating making a new album.

“When I conceived possibly doing another record with the guys from System of a Down a few years back, I started working on a set of songs that I arranged in rock format for that purpose,” he said in a press release. “As we weren’t able to see eye to eye on the vision going forward with an SOAD album, I decided to release these songs under my moniker.”

Check out the EP’s title track and lead single below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Elasticity”

02 “Your Mom”

03 “Rumi”

04 “How Many Times?”

05 “Electric Yerevan”

The Elasticity EP is out 3/19 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.