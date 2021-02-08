A few weeks ago Florida quintet Snacking shared “Blacked Out On A Train,” the opening track from their new Painted Gold EP. The full project is out today, and it suggests strong potential in this bunch. These four tracks boast all the curlicue guitar riffs, wistful major-seventh chords, and sighing, deeply tuneful lead vocals one could desire. The arrangements are dynamic, the lyrics piercing. Imagine Death Cab For Cutie if Ben Gibbard’s vocals was swapped out for someone a bit heartier like Slaughter Beach, Dog’s Jake Ewald, the music was ever so slightly Southern-fried, and Midwest emo loomed large in the equation. It’s good shit, and you can hear it all in the YouTube embed below.

Painted Gold is out now on Chillwavve.