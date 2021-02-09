Nervous Dater – “Tin Foil Hat”

Later this month, Nervous Dater are releasing a new album, Call In The Mess, the New York band’s follow-up to their excellent 2017 debut Don’t Be A Stranger. We heard lead single “Middle Child” a couple weeks ago and today we’re getting another track, “Tin Foil Hat.”

Drummer Andrew Goetz takes the lead on vocals here to sing about good old-fashioned conspiracy theories like hey, maybe aliens are real instead of the wacky, nasty shit we got going on nowadays. “Everybody said I’m wrong/ But I knew it all along/ I think I know the score/ I’m going off the grid/ You won’t know me anymore,” goes the hook. Check it out below.

Call In The Mess is out 2/26 via Counter Intuitive Records.