Nervous Dater – “Tin Foil Hat”

New Music February 9, 2021 3:20 PM By James Rettig

Nervous Dater – “Tin Foil Hat”

New Music February 9, 2021 3:20 PM By James Rettig

Later this month, Nervous Dater are releasing a new album, Call In The Mess, the New York band’s follow-up to their excellent 2017 debut Don’t Be A Stranger. We heard lead single “Middle Child” a couple weeks ago and today we’re getting another track, “Tin Foil Hat.”

Drummer Andrew Goetz takes the lead on vocals here to sing about good old-fashioned conspiracy theories like hey, maybe aliens are real instead of the wacky, nasty shit we got going on nowadays. “Everybody said I’m wrong/ But I knew it all along/ I think I know the score/ I’m going off the grid/ You won’t know me anymore,” goes the hook. Check it out below.

Call In The Mess is out 2/26 via Counter Intuitive Records.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Club Nouveau’s “Lean On Me”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

    7 hours ago

    “Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

    1 day ago

    Watch Phoebe Bridgers Smash Her Guitar In Triumphant SNL Debut

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest