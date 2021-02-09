claire rousay – “Discrete (The Market)”

The San Antonio-based ambient musician claire rousay put out a long string of albums and songs last year that were quite hard to keep up with but as one of the full-lengths she put out said: It Was Always Worth It. Today, she’s announced another new album, A Softer Focus, which is a collaboration with visual artist Dani Toral, who made the artwork and designed the visuals that accompany the album.

“All the tracks on this album started as field recordings,” she wrote in a statement. “on discrete (the market) the listener gets to explore my trip to the farmers market in San Antonio, TX. the trip was cut short by a thunderstorm. although she was not with me, lia kohl’s cello playing fits right into the market/storm.”

The first track we’re getting from A Softer Focus is called “Discrete (The Market)” and it’s a meditative pillow of sound filled with chimes and strings and the occasional whir and hum of what might be machinery. Check it out below.

<a href="https://clairerousay.bandcamp.com/album/a-softer-focus">a softer focus by claire rousay</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Preston Ave”

02 “Discrete (The Market)”

03 “Peak Chroma”

04 “Diluted Dreams”

05 “Stoned Gesture”

06 “A Kind Of Promise”

A Softer Focus is out 4/9 via American Dreams Records. Pre-order it here.