Kali Masi – “Guilt Like A Gun”

New Music February 12, 2021 4:38 PM By Chris DeVille

Chicago’s Kali Masi remind me of the Gaslight Anthem, the Menzingers, Against Me! and other hearty punk rockers of that ilk. They’re releasing their new album [laughs] on the up-and-coming Take This To Heart label next month, and its latest single “Guilt Like A Gun” is out today. It’s a song with a moody tint that chugs and churns with guttural force, topped off by Sam Porter vocals that soar despite being weighed down by a heavy burden. Check it out below along with prior singles “Trophy Deer” and “The Stray.”

[laughs] is out 3/26 on Take This To Heart. Pre-order it here.

