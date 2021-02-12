Lushlife – “Dépaysement” (Feat. Dälek)

The Philadelphia rapper and producer Lushlife has always been into texture and abstraction; he’s the first person I ever heard sampling Gang Gang Dance on a rap song. Next month, Lushlife will steer right into that expansive side on a new album called Redamancy, his first project since the 2017 mixtape My Idols Are Dead + My Enemies Are In Power. On a staggering new track called “Dépaysement,” Lushlife really gets loose.

“Dépaysement” — French for “Change Of Scenery” sprawls over nine minutes, and it features the Newark rapper Dälek, leader of the veteran experimental rap group of the same name. Early on, Lushlife and Dälek trade off lines about the injustice of our whole current setup. But as the song continues, the voices ebb away, and screaming, wailing saxophones take over. It’s powerful stuff. Listen below.

<a href="https://lushlifemedia.bandcamp.com/album/redamancy">Redamancy by Lushlife</a>

“Dépaysement” is the final track on Redamancy, which Lushlife calls “a rap album where the emcee only appears impressionistically.” A little while ago, Lushlife also dropped a video for the beatific, jazz-informed single “Hessdalen Lights.” That song features the Ava Luna/Dirty Projectors singer Felicia Douglass, a past Lushlife collaborator. Here’s the video:

Redamancy is out 3/12 on Fortune Tellers Music.