Filmmaker Marnie Ellen Hertzler says that her new movie Crestone is a “love letter.” Hertzler went out to the desert of Colorado to make the movie with a group of her high school friends, who are now tatted-up SoundCloud rappers who moved out there to grow weed. The film takes place over eight days, and it seems to be partially documentary and partially fiction. Crestone looks trippy, so it’s only fitting that the film has a score from Animal Collective.

Both Crestone and its score are out today. The score is credited to Animal Collective, though it appears that band members Deakin and Geologist did the whole thing without the involvement of Avey Tare or Panda Bear. Their tracks are the kind of hazy, woozy, psychedelic instrumentals that the subject matter demands.

In a press release, Hertzler explains why she enlisted Deakin and Geologist for the score:

The town of Crestone is not only the location of the film, but also an important character. I wanted a score that was able to highlight and elevate its importance. There are no musicians I’d rather work with more on this film, and no band that can sonically describe a landscape better than Animal Collective can.

Below, check out the full Crestone soundtrack album, as well as the video for the track “Sand That Moves” and the trailer for the film.

The Crestone soundtrack is out now on Domino. Crestone is now available on VOD.