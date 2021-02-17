Shura – “obsession”

Back in 2019, Shura released her sophomore album, forevher. The album’s getting a deluxe edition next month that includes a few additional tracks, including last year’s single “elevator girl.” It also has two new songs, one of which the UK artist is sharing today. “obsession” is slick and groovy and it features backing vocals from Rosie Lowe.

“‘obsession’ was one of the songs I wrote whilst I was writing forevher. I always wanted it to be a duet between two women but it never came to fruition during the recording process,” Shura said in a statement, continuing:

Then, when I toured forevher in Europe, Rosie Lowe came with us and we’d always spoken about wanting to collaborate on something together and I suddenly remembered this song, which I loved but had somehow never finished. I sent the track across to Ro and when she sent back her rough take I was like “YES. this is it.”

Listen below.

The forevher deluxe edition is out 3/19.