Worn – “Acidic Blood”

Worn, the grimy metallic hardcore band from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, have been putting out music for five years now. But they’re just about to release their-ever full-length album, Human Work, next month. They’ve already shared the crusty ripper “Public Execution,” and now they’re back with another track.

“The system, once again is turning on itself/ Oppressive form turned inside out” Worn roar on “Acidic Blood.” “Creature of end times shows its face/ The USA slashes its own veins/ They spray acidic blood.” Sounds about right! Listen below.

Human Work is out 3/5 on From Within Records.

