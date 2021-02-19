Ashley Monroe – “Drive”

The country singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe might be most famous as one third of Pistol Annies, Miranda Lambert’s reliably badass supergroup. With Pistol Annies, Monroe has done great work; their 2018 album Interstate Gospel and its attendant tour both ruled. But on her own, Monroe specializes in a sparse, sparkling, tasteful form of country that’s really nothing like what she does in Pistol Annies. Today, she’s announced that she’s got a new solo album on the way.

This spring, Monroe will follow up her 2018 album Sparrow with a new LP called Rosegold. Monroe put together the album over time, working with a whole team of Nashville producers and co-writers. In a press release, Monroe says, “Every move we made was instinctive, but it was also intentional. I found myself wanting to see how drastic the change from a verse to a chorus could be, or looking for places where the beat could drop out and then give you chills when it comes back in.”

First single “Drive” is a piece of slinky, sexy, soft-focus bit of business. The production is lush and expansive, and Monroe sings it in a soft, restrained tone. Monroe co-wrote the song with Niko Moon and with producer Mikey Reaves, and it makes its come-ons sound like classic Americana. In the video, Monroe rocks pink hair and rides through the desert. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Siren”

02 “Silk”

03 “Gold”

04 “See”

05 “Drive”

06 “Flying”

07 “Groove”

08 “‘Til It Breaks”

09 “I Mean It”

10 “The New Me”

Rosegold is out 4/30 on Mountainrose Sparrow/Thirty Tigers.