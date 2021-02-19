Up until recently, the Pittsburgh band Shin Guard were one of the most exciting things going on the thriving screamo underground. (For evidence, check out their 2019 album 2020 or their split LP with For Your Health.) But last year, Shin Guard changed their lineup around a bit, and they also changed their sound — moving from screamo to the punishing and chaotic sounds of mid-’00s metalcore and deathcore. They’re basically a new band now, so they’ve got a new name, too. Last month, as Brooklyn Vegan reported, Shin Guard announced that they had changed their name to Hazing Over. Today, they release their first record under that new name.

Hazing Over’s new EP is called Pestilence, and it’s some wild shit. The band’s name change isn’t a goofy indulgence when you hear the music; it’s a welcome clarification. On the four tracks on Pestilence, Hazing Over launch into tricky seesawing stop-start riffage with frantic-roar vocals. There’s also some noisy, squealing electronic stuff in there. I’m sure the mathy hardcore heavyweights of the late ’90s and early ’00s — Botch, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge — are the big influences here. But the thing I thought of first was the abrasive attack of fellow Pittsburgh band Code Orange. That’s a good thing! This is some cool screamy whiplash music, and you can stream it below.

<a href="https://hazingover.bandcamp.com/album/pestilence">Pestilence by Hazing Over</a>

Pestilence is out now on Acrobat Unstable.