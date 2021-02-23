Pussy Riot – “Toxic” (Feat. Dorian Electra) (Prod. 100 gecs)

Pussy Riot, the Russian political performance art group, have teamed up with 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady and Dorian Electra for a new song called “Toxic,” which will appear on a forthcoming EP along with “Rage,” which was released a few weeks ago. “Toxic” was produced by Brady and features Electra and it’s centered around Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, who in the track’s music video spits blood out of her mouth and builds up to the abrasive chorus.

“The single reflects on the importance of self-care, cherishing your mental health and staying away from relationships that poison you,” Nadya Tolokonnikova said in a statement. “A few years ago I went through an emotionally abusive relationship (that ended up being physically abusive, too – I was being held against my will in a house we lived in). The best way to process trauma for me is via creating art, that’s why we wrote TOXIC with Dorian and Dylan.”

Check it out below.