Satomimagae – “Numa”

Lead single “Numa” is blurry and expansive, co-producer Hideki Urawa’s plaintive guitar plucks buoyed by ominous drones. The texture is so dense and immersive that it feels powerful without deploying the visceral elements typically associated with power. Think of it as a folk song that drifts into the space between dreams and nightmares, a notion underlined by director Soh Ideuch’s vivid and unnerving music video. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hebisan”

02 “Manuke”

03 “Suiheisen”

04 “Tsuchi”

05 “Houkou”

06 “Uzu”

07 “Kaze”

08 “Numa”

09 “Ashi”

10 “Ondo”

11 “Kouji”

12 “Uchu”

13 “Dango” (Bonus Track)

Hanazono is out 4/23 on RVNG/Guruguru Brain. Pre-order it here.