Satomimagae – “Numa”

New Music February 24, 2021 10:58 AM By Chris DeVille

Satomimagae – “Numa”

New Music February 24, 2021 10:58 AM By Chris DeVille

Hanazono is Japanese for “flower garden.” That’s an intriguing title for the fourth album from Satomimagae, to be released this spring on RVNG and Kikagaku Moyo’s Guruguru Brain label. It suggests a connection to nature while also alluding to the nurture sometimes required to tease out the beauty in this world.

Related

A Guide To Guruguru Brain, The Gate To The Best Of The Asian Underground

Lead single “Numa” is blurry and expansive, co-producer Hideki Urawa’s plaintive guitar plucks buoyed by ominous drones. The texture is so dense and immersive that it feels powerful without deploying the visceral elements typically associated with power. Think of it as a folk song that drifts into the space between dreams and nightmares, a notion underlined by director Soh Ideuch’s vivid and unnerving music video. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hebisan”
02 “Manuke”
03 “Suiheisen”
04 “Tsuchi”
05 “Houkou”
06 “Uzu”
07 “Kaze”
08 “Numa”
09 “Ashi”
10 “Ondo”
11 “Kouji”
12 “Uchu”
13 “Dango” (Bonus Track)

Hanazono is out 4/23 on RVNG/Guruguru Brain. Pre-order it here.

Mana Hirak

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Head To Toe”

    22 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Atlantic Starr’s “Always”

    3 days ago

    Daft Punk Announce Breakup

    3 days ago

    Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Nervous Dater Call In The Mess

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest