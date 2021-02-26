Glacier Veins – “Accident Prone” (Jawbreaker Cover)

Kristina Dawn

New Music February 26, 2021 10:36 AM By Chris DeVille

Glacier Veins – “Accident Prone” (Jawbreaker Cover)

Kristina Dawn

New Music February 26, 2021 10:36 AM By Chris DeVille

A year ago, the self-described “dream punk” band Glacier Veins released their album The World You Want To See. To celebrate, the Portland quartet has released a fantastic cover of the Jawbreaker classic “Accident Prone” from the punk/emo pioneers’ 1995 swan song Dear You. (Some would say it’s one of Jawbreaker’s 10 best songs.)

Related

The 10 Best Jawbreaker Songs

Julien Baker, who has a phenomenal new album out today, once covered the same song in solo-piano fashion. Where Baker went small, Glacier Veins have gone big, blowing out “Accident Prone” into the emo equivalent of an arena-rock anthem. Malia Endres throws herself into the high notes, and the whole band lends the song a certain icy grandeur.

Hear the cover plus Jawbreaker’s original below.

Glacier Veins have also shared a reworking of “Circles” from The World You Want To See:

And as long as we’re here, you might as well check out their whole album:

The World You Want To See and the new “Accident Prone” b/w “Circles” single are out now on Equal Vision.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Head To Toe”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Atlantic Starr’s “Always”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

    6 hours ago

    Daft Punk Announce Breakup

    4 days ago

    Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest