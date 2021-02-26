Glacier Veins – “Accident Prone” (Jawbreaker Cover)

Julien Baker, who has a phenomenal new album out today, once covered the same song in solo-piano fashion. Where Baker went small, Glacier Veins have gone big, blowing out “Accident Prone” into the emo equivalent of an arena-rock anthem. Malia Endres throws herself into the high notes, and the whole band lends the song a certain icy grandeur.

Hear the cover plus Jawbreaker’s original below.

Glacier Veins have also shared a reworking of “Circles” from The World You Want To See:

And as long as we’re here, you might as well check out their whole album:

<a href="https://glacierveinspdx.bandcamp.com/album/the-world-you-want-to-see">The World You Want to See by Glacier Veins</a>

The World You Want To See and the new “Accident Prone” b/w “Circles” single are out now on Equal Vision.