Glacier Veins – “Accident Prone” (Jawbreaker Cover)
A year ago, the self-described “dream punk” band Glacier Veins released their album The World You Want To See. To celebrate, the Portland quartet has released a fantastic cover of the Jawbreaker classic “Accident Prone” from the punk/emo pioneers’ 1995 swan song Dear You. (Some would say it’s one of Jawbreaker’s 10 best songs.)
Julien Baker, who has a phenomenal new album out today, once covered the same song in solo-piano fashion. Where Baker went small, Glacier Veins have gone big, blowing out “Accident Prone” into the emo equivalent of an arena-rock anthem. Malia Endres throws herself into the high notes, and the whole band lends the song a certain icy grandeur.
Hear the cover plus Jawbreaker’s original below.
Glacier Veins have also shared a reworking of “Circles” from The World You Want To See:
And as long as we’re here, you might as well check out their whole album:
The World You Want To See and the new “Accident Prone” b/w “Circles” single are out now on Equal Vision.