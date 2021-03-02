Worriers – “Old Friend” (Rancid Cover)

Worriers put out their most recent album, You Or Someone You Know, last year. They’ve just announced a new covers EP (due out Friday) called Old Friends, which gets its name from their cover of Rancid’s “Old Friend,” which they’re sharing today. It’s pretty faithful to the original, but Lauren Denitzio’s voice gives it a more melodic edge.

The EP also features covers of Bleachers, Tom Petty, and Mission Of Burma. It also includes their cover of the New Pornographers’ “Letter From An Occupant,” which the band played for last fall’s Save Stereogum livestream.

Check out their take on Rancid’s “Old Friend” below.

<a href="https://worriers.bandcamp.com/album/the-old-friends-ep">The Old Friends EP by Worriers</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rollercoaster” (Bleachers Cover)

02 “Letter From An Occupant” (The New Pornographers Cover)

03 “Keeping Me Alive” (Tom Petty Cover)

04 “Old Friend” (Rancid Cover)

05 “That’s How I Escaped By Certain Fate” (Mission Of Burma Cover)

The Old Friends EP is out 3/5.