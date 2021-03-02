Mdou Moctar – “Tala Tannam”

Back in October, Artist To Watch alum Mdou Moctar returned with a new song called “Chismiten.” The song accompanied news that the virtuosic Tuareg guitarist had signed to Matador, with a promise of a new album on the way. Today Moctar’s back with the official announcement: That new album is called Afrique Victime, and it’s out in May.

Turns out “Chismiten” is the album’s opener, and along with today’s the announcement Moctar’s shared another new song called “Tala Tannam.” “‘Tala Tannam’ means your tears,” Moctar said in a statement. “It is another love song of which I’m very fond.”

“While the song talks about love, we wanted to show the love between friendships and the love of Niger,” Moctar’s bassist Mikey Coltun added. “The video includes friends and family — in the Tuareg community in villages around Niamey as well as Hausa people from villages in the Dosso region.”

Part of Moctar’s rise to prominence in the West was thanks to his searing, psychedelic style of guitar-playing. Afrique Victime promises more of that, but “Tala Tannam” is instead a glimpse at a different side of Moctar’s songwriting. This one’s a bit mellower, primarily built on dusty acoustic guitars. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Chismiten”

02 “Taliat”

03 “Ya Habibti”

04 “Tala Tannam”

05 “Untitled”

06 “Asdikte Akal”

07 “Layla”

08 “Afrique Victime”

09 “Bismilahi Atagah”

Afrique Victime is out 5/21 via Matador. Pre-order it here.