Pom Pom Squad – “LUX”

In 2019, Pom Pom Squad released their sophomore EP, Ow. Last year, the Mia Berrin-led project mostly just released covers, and pretty good ones too: FKA Twigs, “Crimson And Clover,” “Last Christmas.” Today, they’re back with a song called “LUX,” a serrated blast of noise in which Berrin takes someone to task with glee: “When I hear your pretty words/ I should be listening to the sound/ Of my feet against the ground/ In the opposite direction.”

The song is named after a character in The Virgin Suicides, as played by Kirsten Dunst in the Sofia Coppola adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides’ novel, and it taps into that same kind of tragically manic teenage energy. The music video features some shot-for-shot nods to the movie.

Berrin talked about the song’s relationship to the movie in a statement:

It’s about the fear of intimacy I felt as a teen that stemmed from negative early experiences of male attention. The Virgin Suicides, one of my very favorite movies, captured that fear in a way that deeply resonated – the scene where Trip leaves Lux alone on the football field. He had gone through the effort of making her love him and then, when he got what he wanted, he left.

Watch and listen below.

“LUX” is out now via City Slang.