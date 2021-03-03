Last year, the extremely entertaining young Alabama rapper Flo Milli came out with the unapologetically bratty, relentlessly hooky debut Ho, Why Is You Here? It was one of my favorite rap albums of 2020. Earlier this year, Flo Milli also came out with the single “Roaring 20s,” and it had producer Kenny Beats flipping the Fiddler On The Roof song “If I Were A Rich Man.” That was a fun, obnoxious thing to do, but now Flo Milli has steered ever further into fun obnoxiousness. She has sampled a Dora The Explorer song.

Flo Milli’s new track is called “Back Pack.” It’s less than two minutes long, and it still manages to be searingly annoying, in an intentional sort of way. Producer Yung Glizzy has built the track out of a sample of “Backpack, Backpack,” a song from the long-running cartoon Dora The Explorer. Naturally, Flo Milli uses this sample to talk a whole lot of shit: “I’m bougie and rich!/ Tell her, ‘Get off my clit!’ This ho think I’m playin’!/ Do I look like a kid?” Also: “I ride for my bitches like Boots.”

For the oddly lo-res video, director J Visuals puts Flo Milli into the animated world of Dora. For the occasion, Flo Milli calls herself Flora The Explorer in the video, which is pretty funny. Check it out below.