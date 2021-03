Last week, Justin Bieber announced a new album, Justice, which will be out in a couple weeks. It’s the follow-up to last year’s Changes and will feature the singles he’s been trickling out over the past few months: “Holy,” “Lonely,” and “Anyone.” It also features his latest single, “Hold On,” which is being released today alongside a new music video in which Bieber rides around on a motorcycle. Watch and listen below.

Justice is out 3/19 via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.