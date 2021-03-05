There’s a Gossip Girl reboot coming this year, which makes it the perfect time for Eat The Rich: A Gossip Girl Soundtrack Cover Compilation. Presented by the band Suzie True and Precious Bitch, a Los Angeles booking collective focused on amplifying marginalized voices, the compilation features indie artists like Sad13, Bacchae, Long Neck, and more taking on songs from the Gossip Girl soundtrack.

That includes Peter Bjorn And John’s “Young Folks,” Cold War Kids’ “Hang Me Up To Dry,” OK Go’s “Here It Goes Again,” MGMT’s “Time To Pretend,” Phoenix’s “1901,” Foster The People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” and of course, “Steps Of The Might,” the iconic Gossip Girl opening credits theme song featuring Kristen Bell’s narration.

All proceeds from the comp will go to the Sogorea Te Land Trust, an urban Indigenous women-led land trust based in the San Francisco Bay Area that facilitates the return of Indigenous land to Indigenous people. You know you love it. XOXO. Stream the whole album below.