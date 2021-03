After beating Kings Of Leon to the punch as the first band to release an album as an NFT with his project Belave’s new album Does the bird fly over your head? yesterday, former Majical Cloudz frontman Devon Welsh is back today with some new solo music. “New York” and “Realism” are apparently the first in a series of A-side/B-side releases that he’ll be putting out over the course of the year, and you can stream both tracks on Bandcamp below.

New York / Realism by Devon Welsh