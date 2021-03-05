Stream Ambient Composer Ki Oni’s New Album Indoor Plant Life

New Music March 5, 2021 1:11 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music March 5, 2021 1:11 PM By Chris DeVille

Chuck Soo-Hoo records ambient music under the name Ki Oni. The LA composer’s latest, Indoor Plant Life, is officially dropping next Friday, but it’s available to buy and stream through Bandcamp a week ahead of time. The album comprises two glimmering keyboard instrumentals designed to explore the blurry borderline between nature and artifice. “Inspired by quarantine life, I resonated with my indoor plants,” Soo-Hoo explains in a press release. The album’s inviting sprawl feels like a best-case scenario for a year spent trapped inside your house. Stream the album below.

Indoor Plant Life is out 3/12 on Sound As Language.

