CFCF – “Life Is Perfecto”

Montreal producer Mike Silver, better known as CFCF, has announced a new album called Memoryland. As the title suggests, the LP was inspired by the music of Silver’s earliest formative listening years from 1997 to 2000: jungle, house, UK garage, trance, pop, post-grunge, Sonic Youth, Smashing Pumpkins, the Chemical Brothers, and Basement Jaxx are all name-checked on Bandcamp.

Today, CFCF is sharing the project’s lead single “Life Is Perfecto,” a seven-minute track that gradually coalesces into a hyperactive hybrid of breakbeat electronica and dream-pop. “‘Life Is Perfecto’ is the first song I wrote for Memoryland, way back in 2015, after a viewing of Hou-Hsiao Hsien’s iconic film Millennium Mambo,” Silver explains. “It was the catalyzing inspiration for the album, and I wanted to do justice to its universal themes of alienation from one’s own identity amid the turbulence of youth in a globalized metropolis on the cusp of the millennium.”

Silver also shared the following statement about the album:

I was feeling fatigued by an overabundance of ‘calming’, productivity-oriented music, and wanted to explore something angsty, messy, and dark, while also applying a pop sheen. I see a loose narrative across the album: your early 20’s, a new city, new people, new temptations and new traps. Losing your sense of self to the whims of your surroundings and trends in music and fashion; the wrong people, and trying to dig yourself out of that hole. There’s a hope of moving forward that glimmers in the last quarter of the album, but it’s out of reach and seems to come at a price. And then the looking back on it later with perspective; or the looking forward to it before with anticipation. As a kid I couldn’t wait to be in my 20’s; in my 30’s it’s bittersweet to look back. That’s the core of memoryland: the gulf between the fantasy, the reality, and the memory, and how we live inside each of those at different points.

Listen to “Life Is Perfecto” and check out Memoryland‘s full tracklist, which includes guest spots from No Joy and Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Bonito, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “welcome.WAV”

02 “Life Is Perfecto”

03 “Nostalgic Body”

04 “Model Castings” (Feat. No Joy)

05 “suburbilude”

06 “Punksong”

07 “Night/Day/Work/Home”

08 “Gravure Idol”

09 “i regret the jet-set”

10 “Self Service 1999”

11 “Slippery Plastic Euphoric”

12 “After the After”

13 “dirty”

14 “End-Curve Of Forgetting”

15 “Heaven” (Feat. Sarah Bonito)

16 “the ultraviolet room”

Memoryland is out 4/9.