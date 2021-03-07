Ryley Walker – “Axis Bent”

New Music March 7, 2021 5:08 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Ryley Walker announced a new album, Course In Fable, his first proper full-length album since 2018’s Deafman Glance, though there have been quite a few excursions from Walker since that. Its lead single “Rang Dizzy” made it onto our best songs of the week list and today Walker has shared a new track from the album called “Axis Bent.” It has squiggly guitars and a roiling rhythm and Walker’s wondering poetry: “When I wrote the song would breathe/ It was the best I’d ever had/ Jammed up on axis bent/ It was the sidestep of relief.” Listen below.

Course In Fable is out 4/2 via Husky Pants. Pre-order it here.

