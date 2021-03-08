Ba Pace is a rapper from the Bronx who specializes in muddy, languid, free-floating rap fantasias. Ba Pace’s music fits with the recent wave of murky, lo-fi indie rap, but he doesn’t really sound like an Earl Sweatshirt acolyte. Instead, his music seems directly descended from MF DOOM — a link that Ba Pace sometimes makes explicit via sample choice. He’s got a cool, evocative sound, and he releases a lot of music.

As far as I can tell, Ba Pace, a part of the rap collective PublicHousingNYC has only been releasing music since 2020. But he’s already cranked out a steady stream of EPs, building a name for himself with releases like The Tower and It Smells Like Paint… Yesterday, Ba Pace released another new EP called Mystery Box. It’s the type of record where oblique, jazz-influenced beats and vocal effects sometimes obscure the actual rapping, but where you can still hear that the rapping itself is impressive. Mystery Box is a cool record, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://bapace111.bandcamp.com/album/mystery-box">MYSTERY BOX by BA PACE</a>

Mystery Box is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.