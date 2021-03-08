Fred Thomas, 2nd Grade, Teenage Halloween, & More Contribute To Trans Lifeline Benefit Compilation

Trans Musicians & Allies For Change is a new compilation that was released last week for Bandcamp Friday though the label Z Tapes and curated by the Philly-based musician Port Lucian. It features previously unreleased tracks from Fred Thomas, Bellows, and Hit Like A Girl; fresh covers from 2nd Grade (Joni Mitchell) and Teenage Halloween (the Breeders); and demos from Future Teens, Harmony Woods, and Little Kid. Plus a whole lot more! All proceeds from the compilation go toward Trans Lifeline. You can sample it below and purchase it here.

