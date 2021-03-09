Fasano – “The Other Day”

The New York musician Matty Fasano has tried a whole lot of different things in the past decade plus. He’s played bass in ARMS, the New York indie rock band that started out as a Harlem Shakes side project. He’s released soft, spectral acoustic music on Godmode, back when Godmode was still a cassette-only label. He sang backup at LCD Soundsystem’s goodbye show at Madison Square Garden, before that band got back together again. Since 2016, Fasano has also been one of the driving forces behind House Of Feelings, a New York dance party and radio show that became both a musical project and a label. With House Of Feelings, Fasano has recorded some excellent dance-pop jams with artists like Meredith Graves, Shamir, and Dave Harrington. Now, Fasano is back with a new solo single.

Fasano’s new song “The Other Day” actually sounds a bit like a fusion between his early lo-fi solo-acoustic music and the dance-pop he’s made with House Of Feelings. It’s a searching, sad synthpop song with angelic vocals and a New Order-esque low-end thump, and it sounds a bit like chillwave if chillwave was ever intended for dancing.

In an email, Fasano says that “The Other Day” is his attempt to “capture the historic loneliness of this year, particularly the sadness I see in my 4th grade students’ eyes this winter.” (As someone with a third-grader and a sixth-grader, I can tell you that this is some extremely real shit.) Fasano also says that he “imagined Roy Orbison singing on an Arthur Russell song. Or something. Some sort of lullaby for a lost year.” It’s a very pretty piece of music. Check it out below.

“The Other Day” is out now on House Of Feelings, and you can get it at Bandcamp.