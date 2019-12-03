House Of Feelings are back with a new track, the third single from the dance collective’s upcoming new album, No Big Deal, the follow-up to 2018’s New Lows. We’ve previously heard the Kip Berman-featuring “401K” and “Get High W/U 2” from it, and today they’re sharing “Convo,” which is built around a sample of jazz drummer Max Roach’s “Conversation” solo and features contributions from Dave Harrington.

The group’s Dale Eisinger explained how the track came together:

“Convo” started out as a conceptual track, where I wanted to trade fours with one of the greats, Max Roach. I started by dropping in one of his most-well known statements, “Conversation,” and going back and forth with his solo. It became quickly clear the foundation for that was broader than the sum of its parts, as other instrumentals became more and more expansive. A lifetime ago, Matty was in a band called ARMS with Dave. He’s such a genuine, lovely guy, and a big supporter of our work and parties. Among the folks we know, he’s moved most aggressively into the jazz world. Without hesitation, he did a series of takes for us. By then, I rewrote the drums to dialogue with his playing, doing two tracks, one in each stereo channel. When Joe came in and laid down that monster bass line, it started to feel complete. Sitting somewhere between house and electronica and psy jazz, this is our tribute to electric Miles, with the now-ironic sample “not in New York, which is the only place to live,” undergirding a down-cycle of this cultural capital. As I write this, Joe now lives in Denver, Matty looks to new horizons, and Dave has decamped to Los Angeles.

