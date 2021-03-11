Noah Cyrus Covers Bon Iver

March 11, 2021 By Peter Helman

New Music

This Sunday is Music’s Biggest Night, and Spotify is trying to get you in the Grammys spirit. This week, some of the Best New Artist nominees are releasing Spotify Singles featuring a new version of one of their own songs alongside a cover of track from a past Best New Artist nominee.

Phoebe Bridgers, for example, reimagined “Kyoto” with Jackson Browne and covered John Prine’s “Summer’s End.” And now fellow nominee Noah Cyrus has re-recorded her own song “July” with a minimal keyboard arrangement and covered Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago closer “Re: Stacks.”

“When thinking about what song I wanted to cover and looking at the incredible list of past winners of the Best New Artist category, as soon as I saw Bon Iver’s name I knew exactly which song I was going to do — ‘Re: Stacks,'” Cyrus says in a statement. “It’s one of my favorite songs of all time, and Bon Iver is an artist I have always looked up to and am constantly inspired by.” Listen to her rendition of “Re: Stacks” below.

