Noah Cyrus Covers Bon Iver

This Sunday is Music’s Biggest Night, and Spotify is trying to get you in the Grammys spirit. This week, some of the Best New Artist nominees are releasing Spotify Singles featuring a new version of one of their own songs alongside a cover of track from a past Best New Artist nominee.

Phoebe Bridgers, for example, reimagined “Kyoto” with Jackson Browne and covered John Prine’s “Summer’s End.” And now fellow nominee Noah Cyrus has re-recorded her own song “July” with a minimal keyboard arrangement and covered Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago closer “Re: Stacks.”