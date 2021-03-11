A. G. Cook Turns The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today” Into Giddy Hyperpop

The PC Music founder A. G. Cook has been making fired-up, ADD-addled hyperpop since before the genre had a name. Last year, Cook collaborated with Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, and Jónsi, among others, and he also released his ridiculously massive solo album 7G. Just last week, Cook also remixed Perfume Genius. And today, he’s dropped a euphorically sacrilegious cover on an unsuspecting world.

If you’re reading Stereogum, you probably don’t need me to tell you that the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1993 Siamese Dream hit “Today” is one of the holy texts of ’90s alt-rock — a tingly epic full of searching melodies and big, vrooming guitar sounds. Cook has utterly reworked “Today,” keeping the melody intact but transforming it into blippy, assaultive computer-pop. Cook’s version will either send you into spasms of joy or give you a pounding headache. Maybe it’ll do both!

This version of “Today” is an early taste of Dream Logic, a new mix that A. G. Cook will drop tomorrow. Dream Logic, a SoundCloud exclusive, will feature new remixes, including reworkings of Cook’s tracks from 7G. It’ll also include some big-name collaborators, including the 1975, Charli XCX, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jónsi, No Rome, Danger Incorporated, Oklou, Alex Somers, and Alaska Reid. Below, Check out Cook’s version of “Today” and the video for the Smashing Pumpkins original.

The Dream Logic mix is out tomorrow on SoundCloud.