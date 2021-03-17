Lydia Ainsworth – “Parade”

New Music March 17, 2021 10:24 AM By Peter Helman

Toronto art-pop singer, composer, and producer Lydia Ainsworth released two songs over the past year, the standalone single “Forever” and a cover of Chic’s classic “Good Times.” And now she’s announced a new full-length album, Sparkles & Debris, the follow-up to 2019’s Phantom Forest.

“Longing seems to be a major theme running through my songs on this album,” says Ainsworth. “Whether that is longing in love, longing to be free from oppression, or longing for the muse of inspiration to make an appearance. I have included some spells and charms in there as well that have proven effective, if any of my listeners want to use them for help with their own desires.”

Sparkles & Debris adds live drums, guitar, and bass to Ainsworth’s usual palette of synths and electronics. And today, she’s sharing the project’s lead single “Parade,” a blissfully dreamy pop reverie. “All the world’s parade/ Crowd of feathers and gold/ In the dark, my heart pulls me home,” Ainsworth sings. Listen below.

Sparkles & Debris is out 5/21 via Zombie Cat Records. Pre-order it here.

