Needles//Pins – “A Rather Strained Apologetic”

New Music March 17, 2021 4:10 PM By Chris DeVille

Are you in the market for some howling, growling, anthemic ’90s-style emo? This new song from Needles // Pins ought to scratch that itch. The Vancouver band has a self-titled album dropping in May, and its lead single “A Rather Strained Apologetic” inevitably drew comparisons to Cap’n Jazz (whose “Little Leagues” lyrics are referenced here) and Jawbreaker when Brooklyn Vegan premiered it today. If you like those bands — or really any shredded-throat, big-feelings punk rock with a post-hardcore slant — you will be all over this. Listen below.

Needles//Pins is out 5/28 on Dirt Cult Records. Pre-order it here.

