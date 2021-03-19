Lana Del Rey’s new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, is officially here. It’s been over a year since Del Rey first announced the album — the follow-up to 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!. It was first supposed to be called White Hot Forever (the name of one of its songs) but she announced its change last May, which she did amid some controversy. There’s been a few more controversies since then as well as a book of poetry called Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. Chemtrails was first scheduled to come out in September, but was pushed back until now.

There’s also been a couple singles, including “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” and the title track; opener “White Dress” is also getting a single push, with a music video coming soon. Chemtrails Over The Country Club is Del Rey’s second team-up with Jack Antonoff following Norman Fucking Rockwell! and Del Rey has described it as being influenced by country and folk music. Antonoff co-produced much of the album. Producer Rick Nowels made “Yosemite” with Del Rey. There are guest appearances from Weyes Blood and Zella Day on the cover of Joni Mitchell’s “For Free” that closes the album.

Listen to it below.

Chemtrails Over The Country Club is out now via Interscope/Polydor.