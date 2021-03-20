Hear Thom Yorke’s “Creep” Remix For A Japanese Fashion Show
Radiohead famously hate playing “Creep,” the breakout hit from their 1993 debut album Pablo Honey. But they do seem to like scoring fashion shows. Thom Yorke has contributed multiple songs to Rag & Bone runway shows, and he teamed up with bandmate Jonny Greenwood to make an experimental Radiohead megamix for designer Jun Takahashi’s Undercover show at Paris Fashion Week in 2017. Apparently, the love of fashion outweighs the hate for “Creep,” because now, as Pitchfork points out, Yorke has reunited with Takahashi to soundtrack his Undercover Fall 2021 collection Creep Very with a new solo acoustic “Creep” remix. Watch here beginning around the 7:30 mark or listen to the remix below.