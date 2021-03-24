Rosie Tucker – “Habanero”

Since putting out their sophomore album Never Not Never Not Never Not in 2019, the Los Angeles musician Rosie Tucker has kept up a steady trickle of tracks, including “Ambrosia,” “Brand New Beast,” and the Jeffrey Lewis cover “Arrow.”

All those songs are included on Tucker’s just-announced new full-length Sucker Supreme, due out next month via Epitaph. So is new single “Habanero,” a wordy and wry song with stop-start verses and a gliding chorus in which Tucker wonders: “Wouldn’t we be perfect together if we wanted exactly the same thing?”

Listen below.

Here’s Tucker on the track:

The first two verses of ‘Habanero’ are about flirting, which is an important distraction from both the problems of the self and the issue of mortality,” says Tucker. “Desire is not the same thing as a sense of self, but it’ll work as an added sugar corn syrup kind of substitute. The third verse pulls from an early memory of a stream dense with tadpoles, watching them wriggle around my fingers in the water. I was obsessed – obsessed – with amphibians in general, and frogs in particular. I loved that they couldn’t be confined to one environment. I loved that they grow up by way of shape-shifting. I’ve spent a lot of time refusing to come to terms with the fact that I am stuck with myself, being the person I am all the time. I have gotten adequate at living while impatiently waiting for the smarter, kinder, better looking version of myself to come along, lead me out back, and put me out of my misery.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Barbara Ann”

02 “Habanero”

03 “Different Animals”

04 “Trim”

05 “For Sale: Ford Pinto”

06 “Ambrosia”

07 “Arrow” (Jeffrey Lewis Cover)

08 “Creature Of Slime”

09 “Brand New Beast”

10 “Airport”

11 “Dog”

12 “Clinic Poem”

13 “Peach Pit”

14 “How Was It?”

Sucker Supreme is out 4/30 via Epitaph Records.