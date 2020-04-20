Rosie Tucker – “Arrow” (Jeffrey Lewis Cover)

Rosie Tucker has released a cover of Jeffrey Lewis’ “Arrow,” which appears on the prolific musician and comic book artist’s 2003 album It’s The Ones Who’ve Cracked That The Light Shines through. It’s the third track that Tucker has shared since putting out their sophomore album, Never Not Never Not Never Not, last year, following “Ambrosia” and “Brand New Beast.” Tucker’s cover of “Arrow” is rousing and pinpoint sharp, a wandering guitar building into something sturdy and sanguine. Here’s what Tucker had to say about it in a statement:

For me it’s a song of disassociation, born in the uncanny space where the onslaught of time bends beneath the weight of present circumstances. Consider the crap on the nightstand: at once innocent and sinister, it towers over the apartment, the building, the whole city around it, if you believe in the city at all. The song’s speaker struggles to square his solipsistic impulses with knowledge of the wider world, collapses into a flurry of questions before ascending to sleep, where he will certainly dream alone. Wolfy produced, mixed and played bass on the version we’re putting out now and I think she did an uncanny job of catching whatever it was we were bringing to the stage. I hope people like our version but I’d be just as pleased if they hated it and started listening to Jeffrey Lewis instead.

Listen to it below.

<a href="http://jeffreylewis.bandcamp.com/album/its-the-ones-whove-cracked-that-the-light-shines-through-2003" target="_blank">It's the Ones Who've Cracked That the Light Shines Through (2003) by Jeffrey Lewis</a>

“Arrow” is out now via New Professor.