Rosie Tucker – “Brand New Beast”

Just months after releasing Never Not Never Not Never Not, Rosie Tucker returned last fall with a standalone single called “Ambrosia.” Today there’s another one, a crunchy and brightly melodic rock track called “Brand New Beast.” From their evocative opening words — “I’m so sick of swatting flies/ And you won’t even eat em” — Tuckers find metaphors for leaving a dead-end relationship behind in the life of terrarium-bound creatures. Also: “You won’t even eat me out!”

In a press release, Tucker writes, “This is a song about feeling so beholden to the desires of another person and so neglectful of one’s own needs that resentment comes to obscure what initially connected both parties in the first place.” Listen below.