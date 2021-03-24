Enumclaw – “Free Drop Billy”

New Music March 24, 2021 1:00 PM By James Rettig

New Music March 24, 2021 1:00 PM By James Rettig

Enumclaw are a band based out of Tacoma, WA that play music indebted to their state’s grunge past, with a dash of emo and hardcore sprinkled in. They’re releasing their debut EP, Jimbo Demo, next month and today they’re sharing “Free Drop Billy” from it, a song that makes its chiming and catchy hook seem easy. But it’s an impeccable piece of guitar pop, deceptively simple and with a whole lot of charm. “I don’t wanna be a loser,” bandleader Aramis Johnson repeats throughout.

“Where I grew up, a lot of people are townies, or losers. I sometimes have survivor’s guilt about it. I went to college, and I’ve done some stuff that a lot of people I know in my life haven’t,” Johnson said in a statement. “It’s about not wanting to fall back into the traps of things like that, about not wanting to end up like some of my friends. I don’t want to get stuck.”

Listen below.

And here’s the EP’s first single “Fast N All”:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Cents”
02 “Cinderella”
03 “Fast N All”
04 “Free Drop Billy”
05 “Fruit Flies”

The Jimbo Demo EP is out 4/30 via Youth Riot Records.

James Rettig Staff

