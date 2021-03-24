Sons Of Raphael – “Revolution”

Sons Of Raphael are Loral and Ronnel Raphael, two brothers who get together to make sweeping psychedelic pop music with a distinct metaphysical bent. Following their 2019 single “He Who Makes The Morning Darkness” and last year’s “Siren Music,” the duo have now officially announced their debut album Full-Throated Messianic Homage and shared its opening track “Revolution.”

“The wild horse of revolution is called for as we try to liberate ourselves from a future morally-oppressive society ‘where killers and messiahs are identical twins,’” the band explains. “As it is written in The Book Of Proverbs: ‘A friend loves at all times but a brother is born to help when trouble comes’; this is the nerve centre of our new music video for ‘Revolution’. It captures ‘how good and how pleasant it is when brothers dwell together in unity.’”

“Revolution” is another explosively grand psych-pop symphony, Sons Of Raphael’s specialty. Like the rest of Full-Throated Messianic Homage, it was mixed by the late Philippe Zdar before his tragic death in 2019. And it comes with a characteristically dramatic and cinematic music video, directed by W.I.Z. and shot on film. Watch and listen to “Revolution” below.

Full-Throated Messianic Homage is out 5/21 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.