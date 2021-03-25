Azure Ray – “Remedy”

Azure Ray, the duo of Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink, formed in Athens, Georgia in 2001. Soon afterward, they relocated to Omaha and joined in with the whole Saddle Creek scene when it was at its apex. Taylor and Fink worked with Saddle Creek artists like Bright Eyes, Cursive, and the Faint, and they also released three of their own albums of dreamy, folky indie. Azure Ray have gone on hiatus and reunited a few times over the years, and Taylor and Fink have both released solo records and collaborated with other artists. Today, Azure Ray have announced that they’ll soon release a new album, their first over a decade.

Remedy, the new Azure Ray album, is set to arrive 11 years after 2010’a Dragging Down The Moon, which was itself a reunion album of sorts. (Azure Ray also released the EP Waves in 2018.) The duo recorded the new album over the pandemic, working in separate locations in Southern California. Lord Huron’s Brandon Walters produced it. Today, as the first single from Remedy, they’ve shared the soft, lush title track.

In a press release, Azure Ray say:

We chose “Remedy” as the title track for our new record because we felt like it spoke to our collective experience of the last year (when this record was written and recorded). Many of us experienced grief, anger, isolation, and fear, and in those times when you can’t find solace in your usual places, you have to look for it on the inside. In the end, you are your own source of power, your own source of hope. “You’re a remedy, or there’s none.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

1. Swallowing Swords

2. Bad Dream

3. Phantom Lover

4. Already Written

5. Remedy

6. Desert Waterfall

7. Grow What You Want and How Wild

8. The Swan

9. 29 Palms

10. I Don’t Want to Want To

Remedy is out 6/11 on Maria Taylor’s label Flower Moon Records.