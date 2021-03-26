Pete Yorn Celebrates musicforthemorningafter’s 20th Anniversary With Rooftop EP

New Music March 26, 2021 3:27 PM By Chris DeVille

Pete Yorn Celebrates musicforthemorningafter’s 20th Anniversary With Rooftop EP

New Music March 26, 2021 3:27 PM By Chris DeVille

Twenty years ago this Saturday, Pete Yorn released his debut album, musicforthemorningafter. Do you remember that album? The singles are fire. The deep cuts are solid. Inspired by power-pop acts like Sloan and in step with metropolitan roots-rockers like Ryan Adams, Yorn put together a sleek collection of radio-friendly rockers with a slight twang. From the country-leaning “Strange Condition” to the electronically infused alt-rocker “For Nancy (‘Cos It Already Is),” the album’s hits can hang with the likes of the Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow, artists who were inhabiting that space between pop, rock, and country in the late ’90s and early aughts.

Today Yorn has announced that he’s commemorating his debut album’s anniversary with a new EP called Rooftop. The four-song set begins with “Rooftop,” a song from the musicforthemorningafter sessions that was later re-recorded as an iTunes bonus track for Yorn’s 2009 album Back & Fourth. It ends with a performance of “Lose You” from Yorn’s quarantine livestream last year. In between are two more live tracks captured at the former Philadelphia radio station Y100: a cover of the Smiths’ “Panic” and “Life On A Chain,” musicforthemorningafter‘s opening song and lead single.

In a press release, Yorn writes, “We made it in garages in California, in Van Nuys and Culver City…I just made music that I liked and I knew that there were no guarantees of where it would get me… but twenty years later I am really proud of the impact the record has had and it still carries a deep emotional resonance for me.” The live take of “Life On A Chain” is streaming today, and you can hear it below.

Back in January, Yorn released a covers album called Pete Yorn Sings The Classics, which you can also stream below:

Rooftop is out 5/5 on Sony Legacy/Columbia.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony”

    1 day ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    5 days ago

    Elvis Costello Albums From Worst To Best

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    18 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest