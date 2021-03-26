World Smasher – “Big Head”

World Smasher — a ’90s-influenced supergroup with members from Spiritual Cramp, the Sweethearts, Firearm, Crucified, the She’s, and Blossom — have released “Big Head,” the lead single from their forthcoming debut EP of the same name.

The track is a nice dose of lighthearted grunge and shoegaze, which they attribute to bands like Dinosaur Jr., My Bloody Valentine, and Smashing Pumpkins. Hannah Valente’s vocals soar through the song delightfully, singing lovesick lines like, “I wonder if you ever think about me/ You have to know you’re on my mind.” The guitars get pleasantly fuzzier throughout, and the storyline gets messier: “But when our eyes meet from across the room/ Why do you always look away?”

“This song is about a crush, a crush that leaves you crushed,” Valente told No Echo. “When you realize they don’t just pay special attention to you, but they treat everyone that way… and that connection you felt was all in your big head… Ouch.”

Listen to the track below.

Big Head is out 4/2.

