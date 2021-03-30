Flock Of Dimes – “One More Hour”

Back in February, Jenn Wasner announced a new Flock Of Dimes album called Head Of Roses. We’ve heard a couple songs from it, and each has done something a bit different. There was the synth-laced pop of “Two,” the mournful rock of “Price Of Blue” (which also landed amongst our favorite songs that week), and the somber “Hard Way.” The album comes out this Friday, but before then Wasner has shared one more single.

Flock Of Dimes’ latest is called “One More Hour.” Here’s what Wasner had to say about the song:

This song is about getting lost in a fantasy — of another life, of someone else, or of a different version of yourself. And it’s about the ways in which a combination of nostalgia and longing can make imagining the past or dreaming about the future so much more appealing than whatever present reality we happen to be inhabiting. It’s in our nature to make myths and tell stories about the events of our lives, and in doing so create a deeper meaning out of the most seemingly mundane events. But so often this interior projection can act as a distraction from presence — standing in the way of our ability to be awake to the fullness of our experience as it unfolds, making it difficult to see and appreciate the entire world of experience and sensation that’s right in front of our eyes. I’m paying attention now.

Musically, “One More Hour” is a characteristically gorgeous Wasner composition, with a hell of a chorus that gets at all the dreaminess, yearning, and melancholy that runs through the song. It also comes with a video co-directed by Urzulka and Jenni Kaye. Check it out below.

Head Of Roses is out 4/2 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.